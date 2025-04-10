Dunn closed with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 win over Houston.

Dunn has now recorded at least three steals in back-to-back games and in 20 total outings this season. Although Dunn isn't a consistent scoring threat, his season average of 1.7 steals per contest ranks fourth in the entire NBA.