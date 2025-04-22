Dunn closed with five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 105-102 win over Denver in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Dunn had a muted performance offensively in Game 2, but made an impact defensively, helping the Clippers tie up the series at one game apiece. The defensive-minded guard has recorded three or more steals 22 times during the 2024-25 campaign and has had four or more swipes eight times, making him a menace for opposing teams.