Bowman has agreed to a contract with the Clippers, and he'll compete for a roster spot during training camp, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bowman saw 22.6 minutes per game as a rookie last season for the last-place Warriors, averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals. If he makes the team, he could be a third point guard option behind Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams.