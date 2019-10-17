Clippers' Landry Shamet: Absent from injury report
Shamet (wrist) has been removed from the team's injury report and should be available for Thursday's game against Dallas.
Shamet has been nursing a wrist injury, but the team removing him from the injury report is a sign he's ready to roll. The Clippers may monitor his minutes closely Thursday night as a precaution.
