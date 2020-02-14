Clippers' Landry Shamet: Back in starting lineup
Shamet is starting Thursday's game against Boston, the voice of the Celtics, Sean Grande, reports.
Shamet gets the nod at point guard with Patrick Beverley (groin) ruled out for Thursday's tilt. The Wichita State product is averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 assists over his last seven contests and figures to shoulder a heavy workload in Boston.
