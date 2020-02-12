Clippers' Landry Shamet: Big night against former club
Shamet scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt) with one rebound in 36 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-103 loss to the 76ers.
Facing the team that drafted him 26th overall in 2018, Shamet showed off his long-range marksmanship. The 22-year-old guard has been bouncing between the bench and the starting five since the beginning of January, but his court time has remained fairly consistent in either role, and he's averaging 11.5 points, 2.7 threes, 2.4 boards and 2.2 assists in 30.3 minutes a game over the last 19 contests.
