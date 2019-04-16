Shamet amassed 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 135-131 victory over Golden State.

Shamet made a clutch three-pointer with just seconds remaining Monday before Montrezl Harrell sealed the victory with a pair of free-throws. Shamet has been outstanding for the Clippers since being acquired mid-season, embodying the never say die attitude that eventually garnered them a victory here. His statistical production is not always spectacular and that was the case again here. That being said, he did have the best +/- of all the Clippers players, ending with a +15.

