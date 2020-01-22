Clippers' Landry Shamet: Connects five threes
Shamet had 18 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 win at Dallas.
Shamet has nailed three or more threes in three of his last four outings, and most of his value will be tied to his three-point shooting. He is doing a good job since he was moved to the starting unit, however, as he is connecting 41.9 percent of his long-range attempts in his last four starts. He is nothing more than a streaming option for owners who need a boost on three-point related categories, however.
More News
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Hits three triples in blowout•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Fails to score in loss•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Poor shooting performance in loss•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Just eight points Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...