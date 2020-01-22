Shamet had 18 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 win at Dallas.

Shamet has nailed three or more threes in three of his last four outings, and most of his value will be tied to his three-point shooting. He is doing a good job since he was moved to the starting unit, however, as he is connecting 41.9 percent of his long-range attempts in his last four starts. He is nothing more than a streaming option for owners who need a boost on three-point related categories, however.