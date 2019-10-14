Clippers' Landry Shamet: Dealing with wrist injury
Shamet suffered a wrist injury in Sunday's preseason game against Melbourne, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The injury is apparently minor, as Shamet insisted he was fine following the conclusion of Sunday's exhibition. But his status is still worth monitoring leading up to Thursday's preseason game against the Mavericks, especially since the Clippers already cancelled practice for Monday.
