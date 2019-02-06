Clippers' Landry Shamet: Dealt to Clippers
Shamet was traded to the Clippers on Wednesday along with Wilson Chandler (quadriceps), Mike Muscala, two future first-round picks and two future second-round picks in exchange for Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Shamet and the two first-round picks -- Philadelphia's own protected 2020 selection and an unprotected 2021 pick via the Heat -- are the main assets in the deal for the Clippers, who wanted to net some sort of compensation for Harris before he hit free agency this offseason. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Avery Bradley, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley still around to fill rotation minutes in the Los Angeles backcourt, it may be difficult for Shamet to notice a dramatic uptick in opportunities unless the Clippers make more roster alterations prior to Thursday's trade deadline. In his rookie season, Shamet has already established himself as one of the league's top three-point snipers, drilling 1.8 triples per game at a 40.4 percent clip.
