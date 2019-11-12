Shamet has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain after undergoing an MRI earlier in the day, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Shamet was forced to leave Monday's game against the Raptors due to an ankle injury. Considering he was unable to put much weight on his left foot as he headed to the locker room, this is positive news for Los Angeles, however, a timeline for the guard's return has yet to be established. Lou Williams or Rodney McGruder could be in line for a starting role until Shamet returns.