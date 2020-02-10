Shamet contributed 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 133-92 win over the Cavaliers.

After starting at point guard in Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves, Shamet shifted over to his more natural shooting guard spot while Lou Williams moved up to the top unit. Shamet was able to convert at a steady clip from three-point range, but the stat line was fairly barren beyond that. At this stage, Shamet shouldn't be viewed as much more than a streaming option for threes in 12- or 14-team leagues, and his overall playing time will tail off once Patrick Beverley (groin) rejoins the lineup.