Shamet amassed 19 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds in 47 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime loss versus the Celtics.

With Patrick Beverly (groin) out for the fourth straight game, Shamet started at point guard and received huge minutes in the loss. Paul George (hamstring) also exited this game after only playing 14 minutes and wasn't able to return. With these two starters missing, Shamet recorded his second straight effort of 19 points. The 22-year-old has now scored 10 points or more in 13 of his last 15 games. If Beverly or George miss any time following the All-Star break, look for Shamet to continue producing solid scoring numbers.