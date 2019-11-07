Shamet compiled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and failed to collect an assist during 29 minutes of action in the Clippers' 129-125 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Shamet's success on four of his eight 3-point attempts was an encouraging sign for the Clippers guard, as in his previous three games, he was a combined three-of-18 from behind the 3-point line. The 22-year-old has recorded back-to-back games of 10 or more points for the first time this season, a streak he and fantasy owners alike would like to see continue.