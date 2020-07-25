Shamet (illness) is on his way to Orlando, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Shamet has been cleared from coronavirus and will be in Orlando shortly. Once there, he'll have to quarantine in his room and pass two more coronavirus tests. After that, he can join his teammates for practice and, eventually, games.
More News
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Tests positive for coronavirus•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scoreless in 14 minutes•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Effective in start•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Back in starting lineup•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Big night against former club•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Exits starting five•