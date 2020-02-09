Clippers' Landry Shamet: Enters starting five
Shamet is in the starting lineup Saturday at Minnesota.
Shamet came off the bench the last three games but will rejoin the starting five Saturday. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.6 minutes this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Not starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 15 in Leonard's absence•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 19 in start•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 22 to go with six dimes•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Serviceable night in loss•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.