Clippers' Landry Shamet: Exits early with ankle injury
Shamet won't return to Monday's game against the Raptors due to an ankle injury, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Shamet limped to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since announced that he won't return to the contest. The severity of the injury isn't known at this time.
