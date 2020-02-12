Shamet isn't starting Tuesday's game at Philadelphia.

The 2018 first-round pick started the last two games with Patrick Beverley (groin) sidelined, but Lou Williams will open Tuesday's game at the point for the Clippers. Shamet is averaging 10.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.8 minutes over the last five games and should still see significant run off the bench.