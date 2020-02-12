Clippers' Landry Shamet: Exits starting five
Shamet isn't starting Tuesday's game at Philadelphia.
The 2018 first-round pick started the last two games with Patrick Beverley (groin) sidelined, but Lou Williams will open Tuesday's game at the point for the Clippers. Shamet is averaging 10.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.8 minutes over the last five games and should still see significant run off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Drills three triples in win•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Limited impact as starter•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Enters starting five•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Not starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 15 in Leonard's absence•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...