Clippers' Landry Shamet: Fails to score in loss
Shamet ended with just two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to Denver.
Shamet shifted to the bench Sunday, allowing Lou Williams to take his spot in the starting lineup. It is unclear whether this will stick moving forward, but no matter the case, Shamet is certainly not a player you want to be targeting in 12-team leagues. He can be an elite source of three-pointers but his recent production would demonstrate otherwise. Whether he is starting or not, Shamet is merely a streaming option and an unreliable one at that.
