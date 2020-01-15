Clippers' Landry Shamet: Fills stat sheet in win
Shamet had 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-11 3PT), seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Shamet had scored eight points in his last three games combined and was coming off a zero-point effort Sunday against the Nuggets, so this was a solid bounce-back performance for the second-year guard. That said, he is coming mostly off the bench -- he has started just six times since mid-November -- and is not producing enough to warrant much fantasy upside moving forward even if Paul George remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.
