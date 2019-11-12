Shamet is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday as the Clippers look to assess the severity of the sprained left ankle he sustained in Monday's 98-88 win over the Raptors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Shamet tallied six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 18 minutes before departing late in the third quarter with what looked to be a fairly painful injury. While a specific timeline for Shamet's return won't be known until the MRI results are read, the fact that he was sent in for tests suggests he's likely dealing with more than a day-to-day concern. Shamet seems unlikely to be ready to go for the Clippers' next game Wednesday in Houston, likely leaving more minutes available for Maurice Harkless and Lou Williams as a result.