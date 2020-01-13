Shamet will begin Sunday's game against the Nuggets on the bench, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Shamet has started four of the Clippers' last five games but will head to the bench in favor of Lou Williams on Sunday. The 22-year-old averages 5.4 fewer minutes played per game when not in the starting lineup but his scoring hasn't decreased much, putting up 8.4 points in seven games compared to 8.8 in 15 starts.