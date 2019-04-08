Clippers' Landry Shamet: Hits five triples in big loss
Shamet totaled 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-104 loss to Golden State.
Shamet scored a team-high 17 points Sunday, including five triples. The Clippers were thrashed in this one and so any production was a bonus. Shamet has been an elite three-point streaming option since joining the Clippers and should feature heavily in their one remaining game as they hope to avoid the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.
