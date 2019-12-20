Shamet totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to the Rockets.

Shamet hit four triples, two of which spurred a late rally by the Clippers. It was all to no avail as the Rockets powered past the Clippers on the back of 40 points from Russell Westbrook. Shamet continues to work his way back from injury, continuing to come off the bench. There is a chance he slides back into the starting lineup at some point, although his role is likely to remain much the same either way. He should be viewed as a three-point streaming option in standard formats.