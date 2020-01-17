Clippers' Landry Shamet: Hits three triples in blowout
Shamet tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 victory over Orlando.
Shamet scored in double-figures for the second straight game, playing a team-high 32 minutes. His fantasy value is almost completely reliant on his perimeter scoring, although he does have the ability to be a facilitator when afforded the opportunity to handle the ball. His projected role is hard to nail down; however, he is typically no more than a three-point streaming option in competitive leagues.
