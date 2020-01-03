Shamet totaled just eight points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 victory over Detroit.

Shamet hit multiple threes for the third straight game; however, he managed to rack up just eight points. Despite starting, Shamet has not taken the next step in terms of his development. He is outside the top-200 for the season and those in standard formats should view him as a streaming option only.