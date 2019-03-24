Shamet departed Sunday's game against the Knicks with an apparent leg injury, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports. Shamet will not return to the game, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The rookie slipped on the floor and looked to turn his left ankle midway through the third quarter. He initially stayed in the game but was taken to the locker room shortly after. Consider Shamet day-to-day as Tuesday's game against Minnesota approaches.