Coach Doc Rivers said after Sunday's game that he does not expect Shamet (ankle) to return during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Rivers noted that Shamet is "progressing," but it sounds as though the Clippers are bracing for him to miss another week. The Clippers kick off the three-game trip Tuesday in Dallas before stops in Memphis on Wednesday and San Antonio on Friday. Following an off-day Saturday, they'll host the Wizards on Dec. 1, which could be a potential return date for Shamet.