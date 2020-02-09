Shamet registered five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 142-115 loss at Minnesota.

Shamet got the start due to Patrick Beverley's groin injury, but he struggled to make much of an impact. Considering head coach Doc Rivers said Beverley might miss the remainder of the Clippers' three-game road trip, Shamet could get another start Sunday at Cleveland.