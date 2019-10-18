Clippers' Landry Shamet: Logs team-high 37 minutes in loss
Shamet (wrist) registered seven points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during the Clippers' 102-87 preseason loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
Despite the fact he was removed from the injury report earlier in the day, Shamet may have still been somewhat affected by his wrist issue if his final shooting line was any indication. The second-year guard has scuffled this preseason, but he'll now turn his attention to next Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers, when he'll look to waste no time contributing some of the long-range buckets he proved quite adept at during his rookie season (42.2 percent shooting from three-point range).
More News
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Absent from injury report•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Unflattering numbers Sunday•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Solid showing in Game 6 loss•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Clutch shooting down the stretch•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Hits five triples in big loss•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...