Shamet (wrist) registered seven points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during the Clippers' 102-87 preseason loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

Despite the fact he was removed from the injury report earlier in the day, Shamet may have still been somewhat affected by his wrist issue if his final shooting line was any indication. The second-year guard has scuffled this preseason, but he'll now turn his attention to next Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers, when he'll look to waste no time contributing some of the long-range buckets he proved quite adept at during his rookie season (42.2 percent shooting from three-point range).