Clippers' Landry Shamet: Makes impact off bench again
Shamet put up 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 130-120 loss to the Timberwolves.
Just two games into his tenure with the Clippers, Shamet has already made a quick impression on coach Doc Rivers with his hot shooting. The rookie has connected on seven of his first 12 three-point attempts with Los Angeles and took minutes away from starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Garrett Temple on Monday thanks to his hot shooting. Shamet doesn't typically offer much else beyond his scoring and three-point production, but he might be worth a look in shallow formats anyway if he ends up seeing 30 minutes on a regular basis.
