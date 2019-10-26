Clippers' Landry Shamet: Makes multiple threes in win
Shamet posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists and one block in Thursday's 141-122 win at Golden State.
All of the 22-year-old's scoring came in the third quarter, where he knocked down three open looks and a clear layup for his 11 points. Despite the lack of scoring, Shamet did play 34 minutes after posting 26 minutes in the opener, so it's clear the starting shooting guard will see his fair share of playing time. That hasn't translated into a substantial jump in field goal attempts through two games (7.1 average in 2018), but Shamet figures to see at least a slight uptick in shots, alongside potent scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (shoulder) in due time.
