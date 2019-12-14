Play

Shamet (ankle) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A sprained right ankle has kept Shamet out since Nov. 13, but he'll make his return Saturday. Prior to suffering the injury, the sophomore averaged 9.4 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 30.7 minutes.

