Clippers' Landry Shamet: Moving closer to return
Shamet (ankle) is no longer walking with crutches, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Shamet hasn't sniffed the court since. Nov. 11 due to a left ankle sprain, but he's slowly making his way back to full strength. His availability for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans is unknown at this time.
