Shamet will come off the bench for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Shamet's run in the starting five will come to an end as usual first-teamer Paul George is fully recovered from a hamstring issue that cost him nine games. With Geroge back at full strength, coach Doc Rivers has opted to keep Moe Harkless amongst the starters, in order to inject a bit more size into the lineup. Shamet should continue to play a large role and is 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.1 minutes across eight reserve efforts this year.