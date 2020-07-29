Shamet (illness) is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's opener against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Lou Williams (quarantine) out and Patrick Beverley (quarantine) questionable, Shamet could see a significant role in the backcourt provided coach Doc Rivers is comfortable giving him 30 minutes out of the gate, which is far from a guarantee. During Shamet's final 10 appearances before the hiatus, he averaged 7.0 points on 5.9 shots, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 23.0 minutes.