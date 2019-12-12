Clippers' Landry Shamet: Out again Friday
Shamet (ankle) will not play Friday against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Shamet is reportedly drawing closer to a return, though he will remain out for at least one more game as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since mid-November. His next chance to play will come Saturday in Chicago.
