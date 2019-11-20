Clippers' Landry Shamet: Out again
Shamet (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Shamet will remain sidelined for a fifth consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle. His next chance to take the court will come Friday against Houston.
