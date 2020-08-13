Shamet (foot) will not play in Friday's game against OKC, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Shamet will miss the Clippers' last two games of seeding play with a sprained left foot, so consider him day-to-day as the start of the postseason approaches. The Clippers will play Game 1 against Dallas on either Monday or Tuesday.
