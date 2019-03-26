Clippers' Landry Shamet: Out Tuesday
Shamet (ankle) is out Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Kristina Pink of Fox Sports West reports.
An ankle injury will keep Shamet out Tuesday, prompting coach Doc Rivers to give Garrett Temple the start. Shamet's next opportunity to play arrives Thursday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Could miss multiple games•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Leaves game, won't return•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Stays hot in close win•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Production on upswing•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...