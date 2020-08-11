Shamet (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a sprained left foot, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

This is the first we've heard of the issue, but if Shamet suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Nets, it could partially explain why he had just one point in 32 minutes. Consider Shamet day-to-day and questionable for Friday's seeding-game finale against OKC.