Clippers' Landry Shamet: Out Wednesday
Shamet (ankle) was ruled out for Wednesday's game at Houston, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Shamet suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain Monday so it's no surprise he won't be able to play in Wednesday's contest. The Clippers have yet to establish a timeline for the 22-year-old's return, but he also seems unlikely to be available Thursday in New Orleans.
