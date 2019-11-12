Play

Shamet (ankle) was ruled out for Wednesday's game at Houston, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Shamet suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain Monday so it's no surprise he won't be able to play in Wednesday's contest. The Clippers have yet to establish a timeline for the 22-year-old's return, but he also seems unlikely to be available Thursday in New Orleans.

More News
Our Latest Stories