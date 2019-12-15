Shamet (ankle) started at shooting guard and recorded 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and four rebounds in 21 minutes Saturday in the Clippers' 109-106 loss to the Bulls.

Sidelined since mid-November with the ankle injury, Shamet was eased back into coach Doc Rivers' rotation with a fairly low minutes load in a competitive game. Considering he had averaged 29.4 minutes per game in his 10 outings before getting hurt, Shamet should see his role expand moving forward, but he'll likely operate mostly as a catch-and-shoot specialist rather than a go-to option for the Clippers. He only averaged 9.1 points and 1.7 assists per game prior to suffering his injury, and that production came while Paul George was out of the lineup during the forward's recovery from offseason shoulder surgeries.