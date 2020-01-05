Clippers' Landry Shamet: Poor shooting performance in loss
Shamet had 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 140-114 loss against the Grizzlies.
Shamet has started each of the Clippers' last two games, and he has logged 25 or more minutes in four of his last five appearances. But his scoring has been very inconsistent over that span -- 9.4 points per game -- and he doesn't contribute much in other stats to be fantasy relevant. Especially considering Shamet will likely return to the bench as soon as Patrick Beverley or Paul George return to the starting unit.
