Shamet recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Shamet saw his biggest workload of the bubble Saturday. He responded with 19 points, which is his third-highest total of the season and a feat he's achieved four times. The performance was also his seventh of the season with at least three rebounds and three assists.