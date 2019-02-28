Shamet amassed nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Jazz.

Shamet continues to hold down the fort as a starter. However, he has finished with a single-digit scoring total in five straight games now, this after combining for 32 points in his first two contests with the Clippers. The rookie remains a reliable source of threes for those desperate for help in that department in deeper leagues, but otherwise there's little reason to trust Shamet in most formats.

