Clippers' Landry Shamet: Production on upswing
Shamet posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 140-115 triumph over the Celtics.
Shamet has turned in some nice value of late, particularly for fantasy mangers in need of three-point production. The rookie has cracked double digits in the scoring column in each of the past five games, drilling 20 triples over that span while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line.
