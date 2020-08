Shamet (foot) is considered questionable for Game 1 against the Mavericks on Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Shamet's sprained left foot kept him out of the team's final two seeding games, and he'll wait until Monday to make a decision on his status for Game 1. Shamet started three of the six seeding games in which he appeared, averaging 31.0 minutes per contest in those three starts.