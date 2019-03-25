Clippers' Landry Shamet: Questionable for Tuesday
Shamet (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
Shamet was pulled from Sunday's game after he rolled his ankle, but the injury doesn't look to be anything that'll plague him in the long-term. Expect an update on the rookie sharpshooter's status after shootaround Tuesday morning.
