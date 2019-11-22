Clippers' Landry Shamet: Remains out Friday
Shamet (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Houston, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Shamet has missed the last five contests due to a left ankle sprain. A timetable for his return is unknown at this time, but he'll need to wait at least until Sunday to get back out on the court.
